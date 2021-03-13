Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 656.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.40. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.