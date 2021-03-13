Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,596,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

