Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,949 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,819,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

