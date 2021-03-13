WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

