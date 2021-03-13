Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,487,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.