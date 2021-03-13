Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 57,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.