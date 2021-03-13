Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,200 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares during the period.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $169.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

