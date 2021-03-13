Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $535,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $102.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

