Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.07. 6,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 138,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $19,471,153.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,500,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,882 shares of company stock worth $139,623,933. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

