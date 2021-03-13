Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.51 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

