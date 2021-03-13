Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.25. 122,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,051. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.54 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

