Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 676.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

ADC stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

