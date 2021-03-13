Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.70.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.80. 1,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.