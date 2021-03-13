Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.41% of Atkore International Group worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

