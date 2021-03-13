Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

