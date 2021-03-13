Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,231. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $243.19. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

