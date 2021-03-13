Westpac Banking Corp Buys 267 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

