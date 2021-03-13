Westpac Banking Corp Buys 19,539 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 335.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

