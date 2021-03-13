Westpac Banking Corp Buys 11,228 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.62. 1,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.