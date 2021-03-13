Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of EXPD opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $100.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

