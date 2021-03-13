Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

