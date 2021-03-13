Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 470,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 19,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,502. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

