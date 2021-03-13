Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 415,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 975,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

WFC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. 1,315,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,395,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

