Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Cut by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.83. 1,522,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,395,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

