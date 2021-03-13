Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 91,642 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,642 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Texas Roadhouse worth $25,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

