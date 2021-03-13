Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,116 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.