Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 176,127 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $10,151,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

