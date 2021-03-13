Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402,096 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of Nordstrom worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,697. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JWN opened at $41.37 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.