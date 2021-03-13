Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 872,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

