Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $294.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $300.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.20.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

