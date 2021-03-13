Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

