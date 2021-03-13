Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCEF. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,822,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

