Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.64 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

