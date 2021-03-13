Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.35 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.