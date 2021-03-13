Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

