Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 24,633 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medpace were worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $132.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,725,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,750 shares of company stock worth $73,850,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.