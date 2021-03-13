Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 78,402 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.24% of American Woodmark worth $19,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $106.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

