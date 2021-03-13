Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 49,382 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,744 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 301,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $879.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

