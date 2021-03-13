Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 157,788 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.