Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $51.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $46.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,804,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

