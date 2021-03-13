Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,122. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $88.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

