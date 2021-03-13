WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

