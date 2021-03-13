WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WBSI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. WebSafety has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
About WebSafety
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for WebSafety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebSafety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.