Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,251 shares of company stock worth $32,938,048. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

