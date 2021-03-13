Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 43,496 shares of company stock valued at $854,510 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

