Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

WCN opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

