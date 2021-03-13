Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

