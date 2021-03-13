Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 540,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

