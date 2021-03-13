Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $140.75

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.75 and traded as low as $135.75. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WKCMF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

