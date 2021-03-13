W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

