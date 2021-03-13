VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

